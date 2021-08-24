Council consults on possible further Wigan road improvements

The junction of Kenyon Road, Mesnes Road and Walkden Avenue

With so much of the town centre dogged by tailbacks and cones at the moment as various projects are happening at the same time, and motorists' tempers are frayed, there might not be quite the appetite for positive views on further excavations.

But the latest ones concern the possible revamping of three junctions close to each other north of the town centre in order to improve safety for pedestrians and, in this instance, don't involve the creation of more cycle lanes.

The crossings project is subject to funding from the Mayor’s Challenge Fund so the local authority is researching whether the changes would be welcomed by the public while it waits for confirmation of its bid.

Residents are being asked their views on:

The junction of Kenyon Road / Mesnes Road / Walkden Avenue: Improved traffic signals incorporating pedestrian and cycl crossing facilities. Widening of footways around the junction and the repositioning of the bus stop on Kenyon Road further towards Wigan town centre.

Spencer Road West: New toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists across Spencer Road West (between passageways from Dawson Avenue and Barnsley St/Lillian Drive)

Buckley Street/Walkden Avenue: New two-way ‘shuttle’ traffic signals under Buckley St railway bridge. A toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists on Walkden Avenue adjacent to the access to Mesnes Park and the widening of footways for a shared pedestrian/cycle facility under the bridge linking the passageway adjacent the Methodist and the path to Mesnes Park

The suggestions have been brought forward following council officer observations and feedback from the public and ward councillors regarding the lack of crossing facilities in this area.

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “These three schemes can help to ensure our transport routes work for road users of all kind.

“By better connecting our town centres and improving public space, we can help families and communities travel safely, cut down unnecessary car journeys and attract more visitors to our borough.

“It’s not yet clear whether all three of these schemes can be brought forward as that depends on the level of funding we receive from the Mayor’s Challenge Fund, however, in the meantime, we need to gauge the level of importance such changes would have on the community by the people who live there.”

The proposed changes will form part of the Greater Manchester Bee Network – the city-region’s 10-year plan to deliver the UK’s largest cycling and walking network.

Once complete, the Bee Network will enable people to leave the car at home for everyday trips to school or the shops.

Coun Molyneux added: “Over recent years, we’ve been working hard to deliver a range of schemes that provide alternative commuter and leisure routes as well as improving the safety of local people.

“Improvements and upgrades to busy crossings is one way we can instil more confidence in our residents that sustainable travel in Wigan Borough is safe and easy to navigate.”

Since work to install new cycle lanes, improve safety for pedestrians and enhance the look of Wallgate, there have been a lot of complaints about the congestion it has caused and what impact this is having on local businesses.

This consultation on the crossings is in addition to the one launched by TfGM earlier this month, which focused on three crossing projects in Hindley, Leigh and Golborne.

The consultation will run for four weeks until September 20. Visit www.wigan.gov.uk/majorprojects