Crash caused huge headaches for commuters on M6

A crash has caused chaos heading south out of Preston earlier tonight.

Delays of over an hour were being reported between junctions 30 at Bamber Bridge and 27 Standish on the M6 after an EIGHT vehicle bump just after 6pm.

There has now been a crash in the opposite direction too. Photo: Highways England

Two lanes were closed for several hours.

Motorway police tweeted: "Surface water described J28-27 SB M6 and J32-33 M6NB - If this is your route. Take your time and slow down please. Let's all get home safely."

At 6.30pm Highways England said: "Allow plenty of extra journey time on the M6 southbound approaching junction 27. Only one lane open due to a collision. Approximately 5 miles of queues, back to junction 30. Long delays."

Just before 8pm, police reported an accident travelling in the opposite direction.

Highways England reported: "Lane 3 closed #M6 northbound between J27 #ShevingtonMoor and J28 #Leyland due to a 3 car collision. @HighwaysNWEST and@NWmwaypolice are on scene, @NWAmbulance has been requested. Delays back to J27, approach with care."

The southbound accident was cleared at 8pm, with drivers being warned to expect long delays back to the M65 until a backlog of traffic was cleared. Just before 9pm, the police said traffic was easing.

Meanwhile, another accident on the eastbound sliproad of junction three of the M55 left one car facing the wrong way in the carriageway during the evening rush hour.