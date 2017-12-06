Crash causing huge headaches for commuters on M6

A crash is causing chaos heading south out of Preston tonight.

Delays of over an hour are being reported between junctions 30 at Bamber Bridge and 27 Standish on the M6 after an EIGHT vehicle fender bender.

Two lanes have been closed and Highways England say they are doing all they can to get the highway fully reopened.

Motorway police tweeted: "Surface water described J28-27 SB M6 and J32-33 M6NB - If this is your route. Take your time and slow down please. Let's all get home safely."

At 6.30pm Highways England said: "Allow plenty of extra journey time on the M6 southbound approaching junction 27. Only one lane open due to a collision. Approximately 5 miles of queues, back to junction 30. Long delays."

Meanwhile, another accident on the eastbound sliproad of junction three of the M55 left one car facing the wrong way in the carriageway.