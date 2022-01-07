Crashes on M61 in Chorley and M6 in Wigan are causing delays this morning
There are some delays on the M61 in Chorley and the M6 in Wigan after two crashes this morning (Friday, January 7).
M61 crash in Chorley
The southbound exit slip road has been closed for recovery work after the accident at junction 8 (A674 Millennium Way) earlier.
Traffic is coping well but drivers are unable to exit the motorway at this junction.
National Highways say the slip road is expected to reopen by 8.30am.
M6 crash in Wigan
There are also delays on the M6 between Standish and Wigan this morning.
Traffic on the northbound carriageway between J26 (M58, Orrell Interchange) and J27 (Standish) was stopped after a crash at 6.37am.
Emergency services are on scene and traffic continues to be held.
There are currently delays of 50 minutes above the usual travel time, with 4.8 miles of congestion back to J25.
Updates to follow...