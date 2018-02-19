Dangerous building about to collapse shutting Wigan road

A busy road is being shut because a dangerous building is in danger of immediately collapsing.



Wigan Council was forced to take the drastic decision to completely close Bridge Street in Hindley on Monday.

A former shop was thought to be in such a hazardous state that motorists and pedestrians had to be stopped as soon as possible from going past it.

Both the road and the footpath were being closed after the evening rush hour.

The town hall is urging drivers to avoid the area completely and find alternative routes.

A diversion is being put in place for those needing to visit the centre of Hindley but the local authority hopes motorists will keep well clear to minimise congestion.

Bus services are also being diverted, with the 540 service now going via Borsdane Avenue on to Atherton Road.

The imminent closure is a major headache for drivers and council workers as Bridge Street is a much-used route connecting Hindley to Westhoughton and the M61.

The owner of the building has previously been served notices to make the tottering structure safe.

The council is now urgently considering options with one being to demolish it and to recoup costs from the owner.

The town hall has warned it may be several days before the street can be re-opened,