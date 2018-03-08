Delays and lane closures on M6 and M65

Two lanes were closed on the southbound M6 following an crash.

The accident happened between junctions 26 and 25 near to Orrell on the southbound carriageway.

The accident has been cleared although delays still remain in the area.

On the M65 lorries are and cars are reported to have become stranded on the eastbound carriageway at around junction 2.

Drivers are reporting long tailbacks and delays.

On the M61 traffic is reported to be queuing on the southbound carriageway at junction 9 following an accident.

Conditions are reported to be poor on the A59 around Mellor with several vehicles stranded and traffic queuing.