Delays and lane closures on M62

Drivers are being warned to expect some delays after a truck overturned on the M62, say police.

One lane remains closed following the crash which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning on the westbound carriageway between J12 of the M60 and J11 for the A574 Birchwood Way.

M62 crash

Police say a lorry left the carriageway and overturned down the embankment.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said in a post to Twitter: "Please find alternative routes as this will go on well into the morning rush hour.

"Happy to report the driver has been extracted and will shortly be on route to hospital with minor injuries."

Problems are expected to continue throughout rush hour.

Specialist recovery is expected to arrive after the morning rush..