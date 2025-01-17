Delays around busy Wigan borough junction after bus driver seriously hurt in crash
The vehicle hit a tree on Thursday afternoon at the junction of Atherleigh Way and Twist Lane, in Leigh, next to Parsonage Retail Park.
Police cars, ambulances, fire engines and the air ambulance were all in attendance.
A police spokesman said the driver – a man believed to be in his 50s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The bus was not in service at the time and no other injuries were reported.
A fire service spokesman said: “At around 4.05pm today, two fire engines from Hollins and Atherton fire stations and the enhanced rescue unit from Ashton fire station attended a crash involving a bus and a tree on the junction of Atherleigh Way and Twist Lane, Leigh.
"Crews arrived quickly to make the area safe and worked with North West Ambulance Service to remove one person from the vehicle, before they were transferred to hospital. Firefighters departed after roughly 50 minutes in attendance."
Roads in the area were closed to traffic, with congestion in the surrounding area during the evening rush hour.
Transport for Greater Manchester’s director of bus Stephen Rhodes said: "We are aware that a colleague has been taken to hospital following a collision involving an out-of-service bus this afternoon.
"This is clearly an upsetting incident and our thoughts are very much with the driver, their family and friends."
