Delays for rush-hour drivers as crash closes busy Wigan road in both directions

A busy road has been closed in both directions following a crash.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 17:22 GMT
Police said Atherton Road in Hindley was shut between Swan Lane and Leigh Road from around 4pm on Thursday.

Rush-hour commuters were affected by the closure and there was heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

Atherton Road in Hindley has been closed in both directions
A police spokesman said: “Atherton Road, Hindley is closed in both directions between Swan Lane and Leigh Road due to a road traffic collision. Please find an alternative route to avoid heavy traffic.”

More to come.

