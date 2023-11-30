Delays for rush-hour drivers as crash closes busy Wigan road in both directions
A busy road has been closed in both directions following a crash.
Police said Atherton Road in Hindley was shut between Swan Lane and Leigh Road from around 4pm on Thursday.
Rush-hour commuters were affected by the closure and there was heavy traffic in the surrounding area.
A police spokesman said: “Atherton Road, Hindley is closed in both directions between Swan Lane and Leigh Road due to a road traffic collision. Please find an alternative route to avoid heavy traffic.”
More to come.