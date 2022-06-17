Diesel price passes £2 a litre for second time at Wigan filling station

Prices have risen past £2 for a litre of diesel at a Wigan filling station – just a week after bosses said a similar price had been displayed in error.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:06 am

Motorists were furious last week when the BP garage on Scot Lane, in Marsh Green, displayed the “absolutely scandalous” price of 212.9p for a litre of diesel.

While prices around the country are soaring and the cost-of-living crisis bites, people were dismayed to see the price so high.

Read More

Read More
Tragedy of Wigan mum who died days after being discharged from hospital to a hot...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The price of diesel and petrol at the station on Friday

When contacted by Wigan Today, a spokesman for Park Garage Group, which runs the station, said the price was “incorrect” and “swiftly changed”.

But just a week later, the same station was today advertising diesel for 205.9p per litre and petrol for 189.9p per litre.

According to Government data, the average price of a litre of diesel in the UK on Monday was 190.43p per litre, while petrol was 182.53p.

Wigan Today has contacted Park Garage Group but has not yet received a response.

WiganMotoristsGovernment