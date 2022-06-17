Diesel price passes £2 a litre for second time at Wigan filling station

Motorists were furious last week when the BP garage on Scot Lane, in Marsh Green, displayed the “absolutely scandalous” price of 212.9p for a litre of diesel.

While prices around the country are soaring and the cost-of-living crisis bites, people were dismayed to see the price so high.

The price of diesel and petrol at the station on Friday

When contacted by Wigan Today, a spokesman for Park Garage Group, which runs the station, said the price was “incorrect” and “swiftly changed”.

But just a week later, the same station was today advertising diesel for 205.9p per litre and petrol for 189.9p per litre.

According to Government data, the average price of a litre of diesel in the UK on Monday was 190.43p per litre, while petrol was 182.53p.