Driver has lucky escape after car comes to grief in town centre smash
A motorist escaped relatively unscathed after their car careered out of control on one of Wigan’s busiest roads and crashed.
The vehicle mounted the kerb and ploughed through the perimeter fencing to the car park on the former town hall site at the junction of Riverway and Rodney Street.
An ambulance happened to be passing just after the crash occurred at 1.10pm on Monday January 29 and paramedics were able to assess the occupant and conclude that they didn’t require hospital treatment.