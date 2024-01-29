News you can trust since 1853
Driver has lucky escape after car comes to grief in town centre smash

A motorist escaped relatively unscathed after their car careered out of control on one of Wigan’s busiest roads and crashed.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
The vehicle mounted the kerb and ploughed through the perimeter fencing to the car park on the former town hall site at the junction of Riverway and Rodney Street.

An ambulance happened to be passing just after the crash occurred at 1.10pm on Monday January 29 and paramedics were able to assess the occupant and conclude that they didn’t require hospital treatment.

The stricken car on Riverway, WiganThe stricken car on Riverway, Wigan
The stricken car on Riverway, Wigan
Police and fire engines were called to the scene to control the traffic that had been disrupted and extricate the car.

An onlooker said: “It was very lucky that the car didn’t hit any other vehicles and there weren’t any pedestrians on the pavement at the time the crash happened.”

