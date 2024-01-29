Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vehicle mounted the kerb and ploughed through the perimeter fencing to the car park on the former town hall site at the junction of Riverway and Rodney Street.

An ambulance happened to be passing just after the crash occurred at 1.10pm on Monday January 29 and paramedics were able to assess the occupant and conclude that they didn’t require hospital treatment.

The stricken car on Riverway, Wigan

Police and fire engines were called to the scene to control the traffic that had been disrupted and extricate the car.