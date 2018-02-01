Driver taken to hospital after car overturns on M6

Police have released shocking pictures of a horror crash which took place overnight on the southbound carriageway of the M6.

The pictures, tweeted by North West Motorway Police, show a Mini which came off the road and ended up on its roof in a ditch at junction 26 near Orrell.

And miraculously, police say the driver escaped with what are thought to be only minor injuries.

The driver was charged with drink driving and taken to hospital with "aches and pains."

A police spokesman said in their Tweet: "Patrols have attended an crash on the M6 where a vehicle left the carriageway.

"Driver taken to hospital with aches and pains and a drink driving charge to add to their hangover."