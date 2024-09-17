E-bike rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with car on Wigan borough road

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Sep 2024, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An e-bike rider has suffered serious injuries after a crash with a car.

Police say the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital after the collision on Wigan Road, Leigh, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 5.10am to a stretch of the road between Edna Road and Shelley Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.10am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and an e-bike on Wigan Road in Leigh.

An e-bike rider was seriously hurt in a crash on Wigan Road, LeighAn e-bike rider was seriously hurt in a crash on Wigan Road, Leigh
An e-bike rider was seriously hurt in a crash on Wigan Road, Leigh

“Officers attended and located the rider of the bike – a man in his 20s – with serious injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Motorists and bus services, including the bus taking pupils to Bedford High School, had to be diverted, but there are reports locally that the road has since reopened to traffic.

Related topics:WiganEmergency servicesLeighMotoristsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice