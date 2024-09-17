E-bike rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash with car on Wigan borough road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An e-bike rider has suffered serious injuries after a crash with a car.

Police say the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital after the collision on Wigan Road, Leigh, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 5.10am to a stretch of the road between Edna Road and Shelley Street.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.10am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and an e-bike on Wigan Road in Leigh.

“Officers attended and located the rider of the bike – a man in his 20s – with serious injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Motorists and bus services, including the bus taking pupils to Bedford High School, had to be diverted, but there are reports locally that the road has since reopened to traffic.