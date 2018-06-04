Family pay tribute to pensioner killed in road accident in Leigh

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Leigh say she was the 'best mother and grandmother anyone could have'.

At 1.50pm on Sunday June 3, emergency services were called to Leigh Road to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

Officers attended and established that a woman was crossing the road when she was involved in a collision with a Citroen Picasso that was travelling in the northbound carriageway.

The woman, who has since been formally identified as 80-year-old Alice Berry, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She sadly died some time later.

The driver of the Citroen remained at the scene to assist police with enquiries.

Paying tribute to her, Alice’s family said: “The best mother and grandmother anyone could have.

“She was loved by all and a friend to many. She will be sadly missed by us all.

“We ask for privacy at this time for our family whilst we grieve for our loss.”

Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation, said: “First and foremost I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the family of the woman who has died in this collision.

“My thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am keen to speak to anyone who believes they have information that can assist our enquiries.

“If you think you can help us then please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.”