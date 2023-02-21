News you can trust since 1853
Firefighters cut out casualty trapped in car after crash on Wigan road

Emergency services came to the rescue when two cars crashed on a busy town centre street.

By Gaynor Clarke
31 minutes ago - 1 min read

The vehicles collided on High Street, in Golborne, at 6pm on Monday, leaving one person injured and trapped inside a car.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Atherton and Leigh and two technical response units from Leigh attended the scene where two cars had collided.

Fire engines, police cars and ambulances all went to the scene of the crash
"One casualty, suffering with back and leg pain, was extricated from one of the cars, with crews using cutting equipment to free them. They were then assessed by North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews were in attendance for one hour.”

Staff from North West Ambulance Service and officers from Greater Manchester Police also attended.

The incident came just weeks after a car crashed into parked vehicles and landed on its roof on adjoining Charles Street, leading to calls for a one-way system.

Firefighters had to cut out someone trapped in a car
Emergency services rushed to High Street in Golborne
WiganLeigh