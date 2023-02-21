Firefighters cut out casualty trapped in car after crash on Wigan road
Emergency services came to the rescue when two cars crashed on a busy town centre street.
The vehicles collided on High Street, in Golborne, at 6pm on Monday, leaving one person injured and trapped inside a car.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Atherton and Leigh and two technical response units from Leigh attended the scene where two cars had collided.
"One casualty, suffering with back and leg pain, was extricated from one of the cars, with crews using cutting equipment to free them. They were then assessed by North West Ambulance Service.
"Crews were in attendance for one hour.”
Staff from North West Ambulance Service and officers from Greater Manchester Police also attended.