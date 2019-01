Wigan firefighters carried out a rescue mission last night after a car came off a busy road in icy conditions.

Last night (Wednesday) at around 7.10pm; crews were called to Warrington Road, off the Junction 25 roundabout.

On arrival they found a vehicle had come off the roundabout in icy conditions and was trapped in a ditch.

Both the roundabout and the surrounding roads were closed while firefighters rescued the driver and recovered the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.