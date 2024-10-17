Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy rain has led to flooding and disruption in several areas of Wigan.

Gathurst Lane in Shevington was severely affected with the road under the railway bridge still unpassable this morning.

Motorists were reported to have to pass through the middle of the road on Back Lane in Appley Bridge and in parts of Standish Lower Ground as they travelled through the water.

Several parts of the borough experienced flooding

Further problems were also reported at Abbey Lakes in Orrell as well as part of the two-mile stretch in Garswood.

Up Holland High School has also remained closed today due to the extreme rainfall which has affected the school grounds.

The latest floods came only two weeks after another series of deluges which led to the closure of several roads and a local railway line.

A number of bungalows, largely belonging to retirees, were flooded in Bickershaw with firefighters calling on the council to remedy future issues because this wasn’t the first time they had had to be bailed out.