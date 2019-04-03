Flybe cancels flights from Manchester Airport due to 'operational reasons'

Flybe flights across the country have been delayed or cancelled, with 'operational reasons' being reported as the reasons.

The 1.20pm from Manchester was cancelled along with 7.20am departure to Southampton, while 7am flight to Birmingham was delayed until 8.35am.

A number of Flybe flights have been affected this morning

Of the Flybe arrivals at Edinburgh Airport, the 8.10am from Cardiff is now expected to touch down at 9.15am while the 9.55am from Birmingham has suffered the most, with a delay of over an hour and a half, now expecting to arrive at 11.30am.

One disgruntled passenger took to Twitter to vent their frustration. @lamchops1987 wrote: "Very much doubt I will be using Flybe again. Flying from Edinburgh this morning: Birmingham 0700 delayed. Southampton 0729 cancelled Cardiff 0840 delayed Heathrow 0850 delayed Manchester 1020 cancelled. I’ll be late for my meeting today! Cancellations on way back too!"

Aberdeen International Airport has also been affected, with 10.40am arrival from Birmingham cancelled, along with the 11.55am from Humberside and the 1.50pm from Belfast.

Elsewhere, a number of flights from Belfast Airport have been affected and most of the routes are thought to be flights within the UK.