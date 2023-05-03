Full list of road closures for King Charles III’s coronation street parties in Wigan
Wigan will celebrate King Charles III’s coronation with a variety of street parties and events.
Numerous residents have logged their desire to host a street party over the bank holiday period stretching across the borough. The various knees-ups will take place between May 6 and May 8, according to Wigan Council.
This will be the first coronation in almost 70 years with Queen Elizabeth II’s reign being a constant for most people’s lives. King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 with a service at Westminster Abbey.
In a bid to try to recapture the feel-good factor of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations from last year, community groups and organisations have applied for free road closures to help host their own commemorative activities. The council has provided toolkits and templates to help families get kitted out in Royal colours, and will put on events for those that didn’t want celebrations to remain within the confines of their own street.
In Leigh, the Big Coronation Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre, where visitors will be encouraged to have their own picnics as part of the national initiative. In Wigan, the Mayor will host a Coronation Party in the Park, on Monday, May 8, at Mesnes Park.
Both will be held between 11am and 4pm with an array of local entertainment, food and drink, performers, fun-fairs and family-fun.
Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “We saw how our borough came together last year and we would like to encourage everyone to do the same again for the Coronation. It’s another historic event that will have the eyes of the world on the UK so we would like our residents to feel part of the celebrations and make it a weekend to remember.
“These occasions are an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our civic pride and highlight what’s great about Wigan borough’s communities.”
Here is the full list of street party locations and when they are due to take place :
May 6:
Airton Place, Hawkley Hall
Andover Crescent, Winstanley
Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw
Briar Close, Hindley Green,
Brindle Street,, Hindley
Central Avenue, Leigh
Clowes Crescent, Tyldesley
Crowther Drive, Winstanley
Cypress Road, Wigan
Ennerdale Road, Hindley
Gadbrook Grove, Atherton
Gidlow Avenue, Wigan
Henry Street, Leigh
Langton Avenue, Standish
Malvern Avenue, Atherton
North Avenue, Leigh
Oakwood Avenue, Ashton
Oak Tree Close, Atherton
Park Crescent, Wigan
Rutland Road, Tyldesley
Shelley Drive, Abram
Strathmore Avenue, Ashton
Walter Scott Avenue, Wigan
Watson Avenue, Golborne
Wensley Road, Lowton
Weymouth Drive, Hindley Green
May 7
Ballantyne Way, Lowton
Burnsall Avenue, Lowton
Chiswell Street, Pemberton
Clegg Street, Astley
Coniston Avenue, Orrell
Delphside Road, Orrell
Dorset Road, Standish
Farm Meadow Road, Orrell
Harvey Lane, Golborne
Heather Grove, Ashton
Holme Avenue, Swinley
Kenhall Road, Leigh
Kenilworth Road, Lowton
Kirkless Street, Ince
Langfield, Lowton
Leigh Street, Aspull
Meadowacre, Standish
Norwood Avenue, Lowton
Prescott Street, Hindley
Railway Street, Hindley
Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge
Rushwood Park, Standish
Ruskin Crescent, Abram
May 8:
Earl Street, Wigan