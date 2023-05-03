Full list of road closures for King Charles III’s coronation street parties in Wigan

Numerous residents have logged their desire to host a street party over the bank holiday period stretching across the borough. The various knees-ups will take place between May 6 and May 8, according to Wigan Council.

This will be the first coronation in almost 70 years with Queen Elizabeth II’s reign being a constant for most people’s lives. King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 with a service at Westminster Abbey.

Street parties are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Wigan

In a bid to try to recapture the feel-good factor of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations from last year, community groups and organisations have applied for free road closures to help host their own commemorative activities. The council has provided toolkits and templates to help families get kitted out in Royal colours, and will put on events for those that didn’t want celebrations to remain within the confines of their own street.

In Leigh, the Big Coronation Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre, where visitors will be encouraged to have their own picnics as part of the national initiative. In Wigan, the Mayor will host a Coronation Party in the Park, on Monday, May 8, at Mesnes Park.

Both will be held between 11am and 4pm with an array of local entertainment, food and drink, performers, fun-fairs and family-fun.

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “We saw how our borough came together last year and we would like to encourage everyone to do the same again for the Coronation. It’s another historic event that will have the eyes of the world on the UK so we would like our residents to feel part of the celebrations and make it a weekend to remember.

“These occasions are an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our civic pride and highlight what’s great about Wigan borough’s communities.”

Here is the full list of street party locations and when they are due to take place :

May 6:

Airton Place, Hawkley Hall

Andover Crescent, Winstanley

Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw

Briar Close, Hindley Green,

Brindle Street,, Hindley

Central Avenue, Leigh

Clowes Crescent, Tyldesley

Crowther Drive, Winstanley

Cypress Road, Wigan

Ennerdale Road, Hindley

Gadbrook Grove, Atherton

Gidlow Avenue, Wigan

Henry Street, Leigh

Langton Avenue, Standish

Malvern Avenue, Atherton

North Avenue, Leigh

Oakwood Avenue, Ashton

Oak Tree Close, Atherton

Park Crescent, Wigan

Rutland Road, Tyldesley

Shelley Drive, Abram

Strathmore Avenue, Ashton

Walter Scott Avenue, Wigan

Watson Avenue, Golborne

Wensley Road, Lowton

Weymouth Drive, Hindley Green

May 7

Ballantyne Way, Lowton

Burnsall Avenue, Lowton

Chiswell Street, Pemberton

Clegg Street, Astley

Coniston Avenue, Orrell

Delphside Road, Orrell

Dorset Road, Standish

Farm Meadow Road, Orrell

Harvey Lane, Golborne

Heather Grove, Ashton

Holme Avenue, Swinley

Kenhall Road, Leigh

Kenilworth Road, Lowton

Kirkless Street, Ince

Langfield, Lowton

Leigh Street, Aspull

Meadowacre, Standish

Norwood Avenue, Lowton

Prescott Street, Hindley

Railway Street, Hindley

Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge

Rushwood Park, Standish

Ruskin Crescent, Abram

May 8:

