Have your say on plans to extend popular off-road route in Wigan

Standish Mineral Line

Several changes are being proposed for Standish as part of the Greater Manchester Bee Network, which is the city-region’s 10-year plan to deliver the UK’s largest cycling and walking network.

People living and working in the area are now being invited to have their say on the plans.

The proposed scheme aims to build on the popularity of the Standish Mineral Line, developing an extension to connect Robin Hill with Almond Brook Road while providing a missing connection to the west, linking with the cycle improvement scheme at junction 27 of the M6.

There would be additional and improved sections of on and off-road facilities, creating high-quality routes to extend Standish Mineral Line, connecting Standish through to Shevington Moor.

It would also provide a safe route for journeys to the shopping centre in Standish, as well as to schools, health services and leisure venues.

The improvements will see work to resurface existing informal routes, public rights of way and bridleways, providing new connections, crossing points and links to new housing developments.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “These schemes can help to ensure our transport routes work for road users of all kind.

“We are really interested to hear the views of our residents on these proposals. Our goal is to create connected, accessible, and healthier transport options for all residents.

“This guidance will inform how we proceed, helping us to create a new era for walking and cycling in our borough.”

A two-week engagement period begins today and feedback can be provided by visiting wigan.gov.uk/majorprojects or by emailing [email protected]