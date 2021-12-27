Have your say on Wigan borough townships' street and safety improvements

Atherton town centre

The council is working with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to encourage people to make more active journeys where they live, by improving local streets in Atherton and Tyldesley, and is asking for people to take part in the consultation.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet member for planning, environmental services and transport at Wigan Council, said: “If we leave the car at home every so often for short journeys, we can all contribute to reducing congestion and improving the air quality around where we live. Travelling in an ‘active’ way also means we increase our physical activity and boost our health and wellbeing.

“To help people choose active travel we have to improve our streets and make it the easy, safe and attractive option. We want to hear the thoughts of local people of how we can make this happen.”

The plans will focus on creating quality spaces for pedestrians, wheelchairs, pushchairs, and cyclists to be able to move around the streets safely.

The proposals are made possible thanks to the local authority securing external funding from the Mayor’s Challenge Fund as part of the Greater Manchester Bee Network plans.

Coun Prescott added: “We believe there is the opportunity to develop schemes in Atherton and Tyldesley which can contribute to making your streets quieter, safer, and more pleasant places to live and spend time in. Please contribute your ideas so we can deliver something which will be sustainable and future generations will benefit from.”

The consultations will close on January 21.

For more information and to share your ideas and comments on Atherton visit: athertonactivetravel.commonplace.is

For more information and to share your ideas and comments on Tyldesley visit: tyldesleyactivetravel.commonplace.is

Comments can also be emailed to [email protected]

More details can also be found on the council’s website: www.wigan.gov.uk/ProposedSchemes