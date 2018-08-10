HGV noise after motorway closure leaves Wigan residents sleepless

Frustrated residents have been left sleepless in Standish due to HGVs thundering through the village because of motorway closures.

Wiganers living in the township have hit out at the traffic issues caused by an overnight shutdown of the M6 while work was carried out on the viaduct at Gathurst.

Roadworks near the Standish junction have also been causing problems while lanes are closed and the issue is likely to last for several more weeks.

Residents and a neighbourhood group say the procession of huge vehicles going between junction 27 and the Orrell interchange is leaving people unable to get to sleep due to noise and vibration.

School Lane resident Emma Appleton said: “Our house is literally where the vehicles come off the motorway. They are screeching to a halt at the lights on School Lane and none of them seem to have oiled their brakes recently because it is so noisy.

“The sound of the wagons themselves is bad enough but the juggernauts are shaking our foundations.

“It has been awful. We’ve had our windows open because it has been so hot recently and I’ve been sat wide awake all night listening to the motorway.”

Fears have also been raised that with smart motorway work set to last some time the disruption could become a regular occurrence.

Highways England notices said residents should also expect overnight disruption close to junction 27 until mid-August, with two or three lanes shut.