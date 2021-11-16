How much Wigan Athletic fans are paying for their travels due to soaring petrol prices
Record high prices of petrol mean that an average League One fan driving to remaining away games will have to pay an extra £67.30 compared to last season’s fuel prices.
That's according to new research by commodity trading and petrol price experts at Saxo Group.
The increase in fuel prices means that Wigan supporters now have to pay £507.69 in fuel to travel to their remaining away games, which would have cost £444.29, an increase of £63.40.
Mike Owens, UK trader at Saxo Markets said: “The UK is currently experiencing a significant cost-of-living squeeze. Record high prices at the pump mean that loyal football fans travelling around the country to watch their team are being hit with bigger bills than ever, now outstripping the cost of season tickets in many cases.
“When factoring in the surge in inflation’s impact on the cost of food, drink and merchandise too, it’s never been more expensive to be a match-going fan and the signs are that prices aren’t going to drop any time soon.”
Team
Cost of petrol for remaining away trips (last season price)
Cost of petrol for remaining away trips (today's price)
Price Difference
Accrington Stanley
£440.38
£503.22
£62.84
AFC Wimbledon
£473.76
£541.36
£67.60
Bolton
£321.36
£367.22
£45.86
Burton
£365.79
£417.99
£52.20
Cambridge
£397.56
£454.29
£56.73
Charlton
£512.43
£585.55
£73.12
Cheltenham
£391.80
£447.71
£55.91
Crewe
£383.75
£438.51
£54.76
Doncaster
£410.91
£469.55
£58.64
Fleetwood
£483.42
£552.41
£68.99
Gillingham
£604.05
£690.25
£86.20
Ipswich
£609.34
£696.30
£86.96
Lincoln
£428.87
£490.07
£61.20
MK Dons
£392.49
£448.50
£56.01
Morecambe
£532.69
£608.70
£76.01
Oxford United
£410.68
£469.28
£58.60
Plymouth
£876.38
£1,001.44
£125.06
Portsmouth
£581.95
£665.00
£83.05
Rotherham
£351.29
£401.42
£50.13
Sheffield Wednesday
£342.31
£391.16
£48.85
Shrewsbury
£444.98
£508.48
£63.50
Sunderland
£697.05
£796.52
£99.47
Wigan
£444.29
£507.69
£63.40
Wycombe
£421.96
£482.17
£60.21
Average
£471.65
£538.95
£67.30
*Calculations based on RAC petrol prices from 23/05/2021 and 15/11/2021 for average fan travelling to/back remaining away fixtures of each club in nation’s most popular car Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 with average fuel consumption of 50 mpg. Distances calculated from stadium to stadium via the quickest route