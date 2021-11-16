How much Wigan Athletic fans are paying for their travels due to soaring petrol prices

Wigan supporters now have to pay £507.69 in fuel to travel to their remaining away games

That's according to new research by commodity trading and petrol price experts at Saxo Group.

The increase in fuel prices means that Wigan supporters now have to pay £507.69 in fuel to travel to their remaining away games, which would have cost £444.29, an increase of £63.40.

Mike Owens, UK trader at Saxo Markets said: “The UK is currently experiencing a significant cost-of-living squeeze. Record high prices at the pump mean that loyal football fans travelling around the country to watch their team are being hit with bigger bills than ever, now outstripping the cost of season tickets in many cases.

“When factoring in the surge in inflation’s impact on the cost of food, drink and merchandise too, it’s never been more expensive to be a match-going fan and the signs are that prices aren’t going to drop any time soon.”

Team

Cost of petrol for remaining away trips (last season price)

Cost of petrol for remaining away trips (today's price)

Price Difference

Accrington Stanley

£440.38

£503.22

£62.84

AFC Wimbledon

£473.76

£541.36

£67.60

Bolton

£321.36

£367.22

£45.86

Burton

£365.79

£417.99

£52.20

Cambridge

£397.56

£454.29

£56.73

Charlton

£512.43

£585.55

£73.12

Cheltenham

£391.80

£447.71

£55.91

Crewe

£383.75

£438.51

£54.76

Doncaster

£410.91

£469.55

£58.64

Fleetwood

£483.42

£552.41

£68.99

Gillingham

£604.05

£690.25

£86.20

Ipswich

£609.34

£696.30

£86.96

Lincoln

£428.87

£490.07

£61.20

MK Dons

£392.49

£448.50

£56.01

Morecambe

£532.69

£608.70

£76.01

Oxford United

£410.68

£469.28

£58.60

Plymouth

£876.38

£1,001.44

£125.06

Portsmouth

£581.95

£665.00

£83.05

Rotherham

£351.29

£401.42

£50.13

Sheffield Wednesday

£342.31

£391.16

£48.85

Shrewsbury

£444.98

£508.48

£63.50

Sunderland

£697.05

£796.52

£99.47

Wigan

£444.29

£507.69

£63.40

Wycombe

£421.96

£482.17

£60.21

Average

£471.65

£538.95

£67.30