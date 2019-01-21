'Insensitive and inconsiderate of Philip to drive without seat belt after crash'

The Duke of Edinburgh has been criticised for his "highly insensitive and inconsiderate" decision not to wear a seatbelt just days after a crash which injured two women.

Mother-of-two Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist in last Thursday's accident, spoke out against Philip after pictures emerged at the weekend of the duke driving without his seatbelt.

Interviewed on ITV's This Morning programme, she said about Philip not buckling up: "It's highly insensitive and inconsiderate towards me and everybody involved."

Ms Fairweather agreed with presenter Holly Willoughby's suggestion that if the duke is deemed to be at fault for the accident he should be prosecuted.

She added: "There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life here or not, and we either both receive the same treatment or we don't."

The mother-of-two said she was still waiting to give a statement to Norfolk Police - something that she was shocked by - and had yet to receive a full medical examination despite telling the hospital where she received treatment that she had other injuries.

The duke received an initial examination by a doctor at Sandringham following the accident and the next day, on medical advice, was given a precautionary check-up at a local hospital and found to have "no injuries of concern".

Ms Fairweather added: "I just feel that his treatment probably, his experience probably has not been the same as mine."

Norfolk Police are continuing their investigation into the crash, which happened on the A149 shortly before 3pm last Thursday near the Queen's Sandringham estate, when Philip drove his Land Rover Freelander on to the busy A-road and was in collision with a Kia driven by Ms Fairweather's friend.

Philip reportedly said "I'm such a fool" as he was pulled from the wrecked car by Roy Warne.

The 75-year-old told the Sun he heard the duke telling police he had been "dazzled by the sun".

Ms Fairweather said she had expected Philip to speak to her at the scene of the crash.

"I said 'Where has he gone?' because surely he wants to speak to me and check I'm OK?

"Somebody said he did try to but was advised not to ... I don't think asking if you're OK is accepting liability, but I do understand that."

She added: "A quote from Prince Philip in the news yesterday 'I was such a fool' seems he's prepared to admit some responsibility, just not to me, just to everybody else."