Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for July

In Lancashire 37 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 34 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during July, as well as three motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M55, and M6.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during July:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall.
A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Haslingden.
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A683 Lancaster – Morecambe By-Pass (NSL) Heysham
A678 Blackburn Road, nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
Southport Road (30mph) Ormskirk
A585 Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West to Eros Roundabout (40mph) Cleveleys
A5147 New Street (30mph) Halsall
A577 Crosshall Brow (40mph)
A6 Main Rd, nr Orchard Close (30mph)
A681 Todmorden Road (30mph), Bacup
A584 Preston New Road between Lytham Road and Clifton Business park Eastbound (50mph)
A59 Main St, Gisburn (30mph)
A682 Burnley Road (30mph), Reeds Holme
A678 Burnley Road Nr St James CE Primary School (30mph)
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
A681 Bocholt Way (30mph) Rawtenstall
A678 Blackburn Road (30mph), Clayton le Moors
A59 County Road (30mph) Ormskirk
A56 Colne Road (30mph), Kelbrook
A671 Whalley Rd, (30mph) Simonstone
A584 Preston New Road between Clifton Business park and Blackpool Road Eastbound (50mph) Freckelton
A584 Preston New Road From Blackpool Road Westbound (50mph) Freckleton
Speed Management:
A59 Guildway, Penwortham Flyover (40mph)
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
Clifton Drive, (30mph) Blackpool
Holcombe Road, (30mph) Helmshore
A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn
A587 East Park Drive, nr Woodside Dr (30mph) Blackpool
B5261 Blackpool Road (30mph) Lytham
North Park Drive, (30mph) Blackpool
Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale
Inner Promenade (30mph) St Annes
Motorways:
Motorways
M65, between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane (Mobile)
M55, between Junctions 3 & 4 (70mph), Staining / Weeton (Mobile)
M6, between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) near to the Jepps Lane over bridge (Mobile)