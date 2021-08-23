A5099 Central Drive Blackpool - read moreA5099 Central Drive closed due to police incident at B5261 Grasmere Road. Traffic is coping well. As of yet it is unclear why the road has been closed. Diversion: For bus services 6, 6, 7 and 17

A56 Deansgate Manchester City Centre

Traffic light failure on A56 Deansgate at A34 Quay Street. Traffic is coping well.

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

A675 Belmont Road Belmont

Accident cleared on A675 Belmont Road near the Sailing Club turn-off.

Greenacres Road Oldham

Greenacres Road both ways closed due to police incident between Heywood Street and Brideoak Street. Traffic is coping well.

M62 Merseyside

Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J5 A5080 Roby Road (Huyton) and J6 M57 (Tarbock Island). In the roadworks area.

A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from B5268 Fleetwood Road South (Thornton) to A588 Breck Road (Poulton-Le-Fylde).

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).

M60 Greater Manchester