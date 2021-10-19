M60 Greater Manchester

Long delays on M60 clockwise from J22 A62 Manchester Road (Failsworth) to J1 A5145 Travis Brow (Stockport Pyramid). Travel time is around 30 minutes.

The M6 Greater Manchester

Long delays on The M6 Southbound from J25 (Bryn) to J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston). In the roadworks area. Travel time is around 30 minutes.

B5274 Euston Grove and West End Road Morecambe

Euston Grove and West End Road both ways closed due to accident between B5321 Euston Road and Battismore Road. The road has been closed since around 05:00 Tuesday morning.

M60 Greater Manchester

This is the latest from the region's roads.

Very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A5139 Dock Road Wallasey

Slow traffic on A5139 Dock Road Westbound from A554 Tower Road to Oakdale Road. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M61 Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 25 minutes.

A572 Leigh Road Worsley

Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley). In the roadworks area.

M6 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M6 Northbound at J24 A58 Liverpool Road (Ashton In Makerfield). In the roadworks area.

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise from J8 A6144 (Carrington) to J11 A57 Liverpool Road (Barton). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).

M66 Lancashire

Very slow traffic on M66 Southbound from A56 (Ramsbottom Junction) to J1 A56 Walmersley Road (Ramsbottom).

M62 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M62 Westbound from J19 A6046 Middleton Road (Heywood).

A56 Haslingden Bypass Haslingden

Slow traffic on A56 Haslingden Bypass Southbound at A680 Manchester Road (Bent Gate Roundabout).

A565 Derby Road Bootle

Slow traffic on A565 Derby Road Southbound before A5058 Millers Bridge.

M58 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M58 Eastbound before M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).

A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.

M65 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M65 both ways between Smithy Lane and J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton).

M61 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M61 Northbound from J9 M65 (Clayton Brook).

M58 Merseyside

Queueing traffic on M58 Westbound before A59 (Switch Island).

M62 Merseyside

Heavy traffic on M62 Westbound from J5 A5080 Roby Road (Huyton) to J4 (The Rocket).

A5058 Queens Drive Childwall, Liverpool

Slow traffic on A5058 Queens Drive Northbound at Thingwall Road.

M62 Merseyside

Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J6 M57 J1 (Tarbock Island) to J7 A57 Warrington Road (Rainhill Stoops).

