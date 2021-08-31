M55 Lancashire

M55 Eastbound lane closed on exit slip road due to broken down van at J3 A585 Fleetwood Road (Kirkham).

Traffic is coping well. Lane one (Of two) is closed as you exit the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62 Greater Manchester

All lanes open, broken down car removed on M62 Westbound at J19 A6046 Middleton Road (Heywood).

Lane one (Of four) was closed until around 07:15.

M60 Greater Manchester

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J17 A56 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

A677 Preston New Road Mellor Brook