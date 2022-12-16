Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for December

In Lancashire 39 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 36 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during December as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M61, and M6.

Lancashire mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for December

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during December

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C Of E Primary School (40mph) Eastbound

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall

A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall

A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe

B5268, Fleetwood Rd South, Victoria Rd East To Norcross Roundabout (30mph), Thornton

A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green

B6243 Lower Lane (30mph), Longridge

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A683 Hornby Road / Lancaster Road, Nr Brookhouse Rd (30mph), Caton

Speed Management:

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane

A583 Blackpool Road, Near To Lea Gate (Temporary 30mph), Preston

Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore

A587, East Park Drive, Nr Woodside Drive, (30mph), Blackpool

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

Motorways:

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane

M61 Between Junctions 8 & 9 (70mph), Clayton Brook

