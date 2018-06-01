Lanes closed on the M6 after car overturns

Three lanes have been closed on the southbound M6 after a car pulling a trailer overturned, say police.
The accident happened at around 6.30am on Friday, June 1 between junctions 31a for Longridge and 32 for Broughton and the M55 interchange.
Read more stories: Man held after car ploughs into pedestrians in Manchester
Delays have been reported and traffic is queuing back to the M55.
A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said: "M6 South bound 3 lanes closed prior to Junction 31 following vehicle towing a trailer over turning.
"Luckily no injuries reported to the driver or the animals in the trailer.
"Recovery is on route, delays can be expected until the carriageway is cleared."