Lanes on M6 to be closed overnight after lorry fire

Lanes on the M6 were closed for over eight hours after a lorry burst into flames, say Highways England.

Drivers reported delays following the fire which started at around 1.30am on Monday, March 12 between junctions 27 and 28 near to Charnock Richard services.

All lanes were reopened by 10.30am.

Highways England is warning drivers that there will be further lane closures on Monday evening to allow for further work to take place.

A spokesman said: "We are planning to move the vehicle from the hard shoulder this evening.

"After 10pm drivers should be aware that there will be two lanes closed overnight.

"One lane will remain open to allow traffic to pass.

"We believe the driver pulled onto the hard shoulder after the vehicle's breaks began to smoke.

"That is when the fire began."

Nobody was injured during the incident.