Drivers in and around Wigan will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6 until 5am on June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A580 from today (May 19) until 6am May 22, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 22 to 23 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9.30am May 27 to 3.30pm May 31, slight delays: M58/M6 east roundabound, including link road to A557 multiway signals for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62, from 9pm May 27 to 6am June 3, moderate delays: M62 both directions junctions 10 to 12 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.