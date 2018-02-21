Legal notice for owner of dangerous Wigan building

The owner of a building in such a dangerous state that a busy main road has had to be shut to prevent it collapsing has been served a legal notice by the council.

The town hall has taken action after having to close Bridge Street in Hindley in both directions as the former shop is extremely unsafe.

Related; Dangerous building about to collapse shuts Wigan road

Urgent work will be carried out at the site today (Wednesday) and the entire building will have to be demolished if that is the recommendation following the structural assessments being done.

The council confirmed on Tuesday preliminary reports the work will take several days were correct.

The town hall said in a Facebook update statement that “we hope to be in a position to re-open the road by the end of the week.”

It is not the first time the owner of the building has been given a notice by the authority, with several instructions issued in the past demanding it is made safe.

Diversions have had to be put in place and the council apologised for any inconvenience caused. Bus services have also been re-routed.

However, one bit of good news for drivers was that work on Hall Lane, which were causing concern due to being near the road closure, was due to finish on Tuesday afternoon.

Fears of traffic meltdown in the Hindley area had been mooted with the combination of road issues.

Drivers will still face several days of upheaval as Bridge Street links Hindley to Westhoughton and the M61 motorway.

For more information about public transport route changes, visit www.tfgm.com