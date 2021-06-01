Long delays on M6 around Preston due to Lake District holiday travel

The sheer volume of traffic has led to slow-moving queues on the northbound M6 between Charnock Richard Services and the Broughton Interchange at junction 32 (M55/Blackpool/Fleetwood).

Traffic monitoring services say travel time is around an hour along the stretch of M6 from Leyland to Forton Services near Lancaster.

All lanes are open and no crashes have been reported this afternoon.

Highways England said congestion and delays is likely due to the sheer volume of holiday traffic heading north to the Lake District. It said it expects congestion to ease by 3pm.

The agency tweeted: "Please be aware that there are long delays on the M6 northbound between J27 and J31 in Lancashire.

"Average journey times are now 45 minutes longer than normal for this time of day, with 10 miles of slow moving traffic.

"There's also long delays on M61 between J8 and the M6."

Congestion near Leyland this afternoon (Tuesday, June 1)

