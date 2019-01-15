Long delays on M6 southbound between junctions 26 and 22 after morning crash

Commuters are facing long delays on the M6 southbound after lanes were closed for two hours this morning.



All lanes were closed between southbound J22 and J21A in Warrington, from 5am to 7am, after a collision involving a HGV.

The lorry involved in the collision near Winwick, Cheshire this morning.

Traffic was stopped to clear the lorry which was the blocking carriageway, whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

The crash brought the M6 southbound to a standstill and has led to a ten-mile tailback of traffic back to Skelmersdale.

Highways were in attendance with clean-up crews treating spillage from a lorry and arranging its recovery.

All lanes are now clear and closures have been removed but traffic is slow moving due to heavy congestion.

Highways England expects normal traffic conditions to resume between 8.30am and 8.45am, with current delays of around 50 minutes.

