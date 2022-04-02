Long transformation of the road to Wigan Pier set to end with overnight closures

In an effort to improve pedestrian and cycling facilities on the stretch between the famous canalside buildings and the town centre, a major overhaul of the carriageway, pavements and road system has been carried out.

It was initially scheduled to end before Christmas, but the latter end of April has now been flagged up as the end point.

And it will culminate with up to 10 days of night-time Wallgate closures for resurfacing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road works on Wallgate

A letter from civil utilities firm Bethell and Wigan Council has been sent out to residents explaining the final stages of the work and which parts of the road and side roads will be affected. It also thanks them for their patience.

It has certainly been a trying time for both commuters and businesses in the area.

Early on during the work, a number of enterprises said they had lost trade because of logistical problems and customers being put off by the long tailbacks through most of the day.

Others have questioned the need for improved cycling and walking facilities when they are at the expense of free-flowing motorised traffic.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “There will be several overnight road closures along Wallgate between April 11 and 21 rom 8pm until 6am.

“These closures will be mid-week to avoid busy weekend periods. The works are to allow the final resurfacing on the carriageway and no additional overnight closures are planned.

“When the work is complete there will be a well-connected, safe and accessible cycling network linking local areas to Wigan town centre, allowing residents and commuters to travel by bike or on foot.

“It remains a key priority for us to improve our cycling and walking routes across the borough which will not only make it easier and safer for people to move around but will help to tackle congestion and air quality.

“If we leave the car at home for short journeys, we can all contribute to reducing congestion and improving the air quality around where we live. Travelling in an ‘active’ way also means we increase our physical activity and boost our health and wellbeing.

“For full details of the road closures and to see diversion maps, visit: www.wigan.gov.uk\travelconstruction”