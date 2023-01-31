The motorway is currently closed eastbound – towards Manchester – which is impacting traffic travelling on the M6.

Closures are in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside.

Emergency services are at both scenes where two separate incidents both involved lorries in the early hours.

Emergency services at the scene of the lorry fire on the M62 this morning (Tuesday, January 31)

At junction 10 in Cheshire, two lorries were involved in a crash near Croft Interchange, blocking the carriageway close to where the M62 meets the M6.

Whilst in Merseyside, fire crews tackled a lorry fire in the early hours which has now been extinguished.

The burnt out lorry has been recovered but National Highways warn that ‘extensive clear up works’ are ongoing and could take several hours.

The carriageway has to be inspected and emergency resurfacing works will then take place, the agency added.

The M62 westbound carriageway was also closed between J8 and J7 but has since re-opened.

A diversion route is now in place and police are asking motorists to allow extra journey time or re-route journeys.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

- Exit the M62 eastbound at J10. Bear left to join the M6 southbound at J21A

- Follow the M6 southbound and exit at J21

- At the M6 J21/A57 eastern roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A57 eastbound

- At the M6 J21 western roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5210 northbound

- At the B5210/A574 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A574 eastbound

