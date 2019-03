The M58 in Wigan was closed earlier today after reports of concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge.

Police were called at 6.50am on Saturday and the motorway was shut in both directions between junction five at Up Holland and the M6 at Orrell Interchange.

Other news: Baby death: Community pays tribute to girl as murder probe continues in Wigan



A spokesman said the man safely came down and went to hospital.

The motorway reopened shortly afterwards..