M6 closed after six-vehicle crash

The M6 has been closed following a "serious" crash, say police.



The accident, which involved six vehicles, happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 at around 8.45am.

Police say they received reports of a car spinning and believe a lorry was also involved in the accident.

One person has been taken to Royal Lancaster Hospital via ambulance. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown.

Ambulance services say three ambulances, an air ambulance and two senior clinicians were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "We are on scene and are going to try and drag the vehicles from the live lane onto the hard shoulder. The road surface will then need checking for any oil/diesel spillage."

Diversions are in place.