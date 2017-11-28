M6 closed for two hours after six-vehicle crash

The M6 was closed for two hours following a "serious" crash.



The accident, which involved six vehicles, happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 at around 8.45am today (Tuesday).

Police say they received reports of a car spinning and believe a lorry was also involved in the accident.

One person was been taken to Royal Lancaster Hospital via ambulance. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown.

Ambulance services say three ambulances, an air ambulance and two senior clinicians were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "We are on scene and are going to try and drag the vehicles from the live lane onto the hard shoulder. The road surface will then need checking for any oil/diesel spillage."

All lanes have now re-opened but there are long delays on approach as recovery is ongoing.

The J33 exit slip road remains closed and diversions are in place.