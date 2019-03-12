M6 crash near Wigan causing delays for Lancashire-bound traffic

A crash on the M6 near Wigan is causing considerable delays for Lancashire-bound traffic this morning.



The collision happened on the northbound carriageway near junction 25 (Wigan) at around 6.45am.

Police and Highways have closed lane 1 between junctions 24 and 25, whilst the stricken vehicle awaits recovery.

The incident is causing slow moving traffic northbound between junctions 23 and 26 (Orrell).

Highways England expect the incident to clear between 8.15am and 8.30am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The weather is set to remain poor all day so please take your time and drive to the conditions".