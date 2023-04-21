Traffic was stopped on the northbound carriageway after a crash involving a tanker and a car at around 1pm between junction 25 for Bryn and junction 26 for the Orrell Interchange and M56.

All lanes have reopened at around at around 1.30pm, but there are still long delays of up to 60 minutes and around six miles of traffic – with congestion back to junction 23 at Haydock.

At 1.45pm, the AA Traffic News service reported average travel speeds of around 5mph on approach to the scene.

No details have been provided on injuries at this stage. North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

National Highways tweeted: "1 (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M6 northbound between J25 and J26 near #Wigan following a collision between a car and tanker. Delays of up to 60 minutes on approach to the incident.

"Just over 6 miles of congestion. We'll keep you updated."