There were long delays on the M6 northbound after a crash between J33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and J34 (Lancaster) at around 6am.

The motorway was closed briefly, with traffic held between 6.10am and 6.25am, before the scene was cleared by 8.35am.

Lanes gradually reopened but congestion saw traffic queued for five miles back to Lancaster Services. It also led to delays along the A6 through Galgate towards Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA reported delays of around 45 minutes on approach and an average travel speed of 5mph.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this stage, or whether anyone has been injured.

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.

Latest update from National Highways

There is miles of queuing traffic and long delays on the M6 in Lancashire this morning (September 26)

The agency tweeted: “One lane is running past the scene on the M6 northbound between J33 and J34 near Lancaster.

“Recovery crews are en route to the scene and there is currently 5 miles of congestion on approach, causing 45 minute delays above normal travel time.

“Please allow extra travel time.”