Fire crews are working at the scene where a lorry caught fire at around 6.15am between junctions 32 and 31a in Preston.
A full closure of the southbound carriageway was put in place between the two junctions at 6.50am.
The incident has also led to the M55 being shut eastbound between junction 1 (A6 Garstang Road, Fulwood) to M6 junction 32.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates...
Live: M6 and M55 shut in Preston due to lorry fire
Last updated: Friday, 29 July, 2022, 09:27
- M6 southbound closed between J32 (Preston) to J31A (Ribbleton)
- M55 eastbound also closed in Preston between J1 and M6
- Traffic is being diverted via local roads
Driver escaped without injury from lorry blaze
Lancashire Police have confirmed that the driver escaped from the lorry blaze unscathed and no one else has been injured.
Latest update: One lane (lane 4) is currently open but lanes 1-3 remain closed.
The M6 closure is affecting traffic across Preston as motorists are diverted via local roads
Motorway could reopen by 1pm say Highways
National Highways say they expect the M6 to reopen by 1pm, but advise that this is just an estimate.
The agency said it will continue to monitor progress at the scene and provide further updates shortly.
Latest picture from the scene
Video shows lorry on fire
Update from Lancs fire service
A fire service spokesman said: “At 05:57 on July 29, 2022, six fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, South Shore and Blackpool attended a vehicle fire on the M6 Southbound between junction 32and 31.
“The incident involved a HGV vehicle which was well alight when crews arrived. Firefighting operations are underway.”
Lane 4 of M6 southbound opened to release trapped traffic
Lane 4 has been re-opened to release traffic caught up in the closure. The road remains closed for all other vehicles at this time.