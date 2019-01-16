M6 northbound hit by delays of up to two hours after truck crash near junction 19

Traffic travelling north on the M6 is facing significant delays this morning after a collision near Knutsford services.

A collision involving three trucks has forced police and Highways England to stop traffic and close all lanes.

Congestion is building with long delays expected on the M6 northbound near Knutsford.

The closure is affecting the northbound carriageway between junction 18 (Middlewich, Holmes Chapel) and 19 (Northwich, Macclesfield, Knutsford).

The crash happened near to Knutsford services, with the three HGVs blocking the carriageway.

The closure is also affecting traffic on the A556 southbound between the M56 and the junction with the M6, causing concern for people heading for flights at Manchester Airport.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There is a lot of congestion being caused by the collision. We are working to clear it as soon as possible.

"Please allow extra time if you're heading to Manchester Airport."

Highways England are warning of potential delays of up to two hours, with the incident expected to be cleared between 10.45am and 11am.

The crash will impact on people heading to Manchester Airport, so allow extra time if you are planning to catch a plane this morning.