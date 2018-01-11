M6 re-opens after fatal crash

The M6 has re-opened following yesterday's fatal collision.

A crash involving three HGVs resulted in the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 26 near Orrell.

Police say a HGV driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident close to junction 26.

Drivers were trapped for hours behind the collision while emergency services conducted investigations and cleared the scene.

Highways England completed emergency resurfacing overnight.

NW Motorway Police said in a tweet at around 5am this morning: " For information, M6NB between junction 23 and 26 is now re-opened after resurfacing completed."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.