M6 slip road forced to shut due to drifting smoke from timber yard fire

A large blaze at a timber yard has forced police to close junction 25 of the northbound M6 in Wigan.



The northbound exit slip road in Bryn, Wigan was closed at around 4.45am after smoke from a nearby industrial fire drifted in the direction of the carriageway.

A road closure had earlier been put in place on the A49, from the major roundabout with Warrington Road and Land Gate Lane.

The roundabout, a key artery for the nearby M6 motorway, remains accessible from the motorway and southbound from Wigan town centre.

But a decision was later made to close northbound access to the M6 at junction 25 after smoke began drifting towards the carriageway.

The M6 northbound exit slip road at junction J25 in Wigan remains closed after a fire broke out a timber yard close to the carriageway this morning (March 18).

The slip road closure means northbound traffic must join the M6 at junction 24 in Ashton-in-Makerfield or junction 26 in Orrell.

Highways England expect the incident to clear at around 9am.

