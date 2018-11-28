M6 traffic clears after two incidents happen half a mile apart within 15 minutes

A broken down vehicle near northbound junction 28 and a collision near southbound junction 28 caused commuter chaos on the M6 this morning.



The crash happened near the sliproad for southbound junction 28, for Leyland at around 9am.

Crash on southbound M6 near Bamber Bridge.

Three lanes were closed with police managing merging traffic in the fourth lane. The accident was a minor collision and no-one was injured.

Around 9.15am, a vehicle broke down on the carriageway near northbound junction 28, less than half a mile from the earlier collision.

Two lanes had to be closed temporarily whilst the vehicle was recovered and moved to the hard shoulder.

The traffic has now cleared and all lanes are open.