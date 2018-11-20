M6 traffic moving again after delays caused by overnight roadworks

Drivers on the M6 around Preston faced delays this morning after a 13-mile stretch of carriageway in Stoke failed to reopen on time.

The southbound junctions in Stoke-on-Trent, between junctions 14 and 15, were closed overnight for planned roadworks but failed to reopen on time.

Traffic on the M6 between junctions 14 and 15 in Stoke-on-Trent

Highways England warned that motorists across the M6 network could be impacted by the delays in Staffordshire.

A spokesman said: "If you're heading down south from Preston, please keep any eye on the Matrix signs."

Highways England apologised to motorists for the delay in reopening the 13-mile stretch of motorway near Stoke, and warned commuters to allow extra time for their journeys.

Contractors working on the M6, between junctions 14 and 15, had failed to reopen the motorway on time ahead of rush hour this morning.

As concerns grew that the roadworks would not be cleared in time, drivers across the motorway network were being warned of 'severe delays' as a result of the overnight closures.

But traffic on the M6 began to ease after 9am and conditions are now returning to normal.