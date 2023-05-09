News you can trust since 1853
M6 traffic updates after lorry crash closes motorway in Cheshire

Traffic has been stopped on the M6 after a lorry crash in Cheshire this morning (Tuesday, May 9).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th May 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:46 BST

The motorway is fully closed southbound between junctions 17 (Sandbach, Congleton) and 16 (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Nantwich).

Police, ambulance and fire crews are working at the scene and southbound traffic is being diverted off the M6.

National Highways described the incident as a ‘serious collision’, but details on casualties has not been available at this stage.

The agency expects the southbound carriageway to be closed for some time, with current estimates advising a full closure until at least 2.30pm.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternate routes if possible.

Update – 12:45pm

Police are now allowing traffic to pass the scene in lanes 3 and 4, but they will be need to be stopped again later for recovery of the lorry.

The M6 southbound is fully closed between junctions 17 (Sandbach, Congleton) and 16 (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Nantwich)The M6 southbound is fully closed between junctions 17 (Sandbach, Congleton) and 16 (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Nantwich)
There are severe delays of at least 1 hour for traffic approaching the scene.

Due to the congestion the southbound entry slip road at junction 17 is also closed.

Diversion

Follow route marked with a hollow circle symbol on road signs:

Emergency services are working at the scene and southbound traffic is being diverted off the M6. National Highways described the incident as a ‘serious collision’Emergency services are working at the scene and southbound traffic is being diverted off the M6. National Highways described the incident as a ‘serious collision’
- Exit the M6 at J17

- At the end of the slip road turn right on to the A534

- Follow the A534 towards Crewe

- At the Crewe Green Roundabout take the second exit on to the A5020 University Way

The southbound carriageway is expected to be closed for some time, with current estimates advising a full closure until at least 2.30pmThe southbound carriageway is expected to be closed for some time, with current estimates advising a full closure until at least 2.30pm
- Follow the A5020 on to David Whitby Way

- At the Weston Gate Roundabout with the A500 take the first exit

- Follow the A500 Shavington Bypass eastbound on to Alsager Road and continue to the M6 J16

- At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M6 southbound

