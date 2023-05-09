M6 traffic updates after lorry crash closes motorway in Cheshire
Traffic has been stopped on the M6 after a lorry crash in Cheshire this morning (Tuesday, May 9).
The motorway is fully closed southbound between junctions 17 (Sandbach, Congleton) and 16 (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Nantwich).
Police, ambulance and fire crews are working at the scene and southbound traffic is being diverted off the M6.
National Highways described the incident as a ‘serious collision’, but details on casualties has not been available at this stage.
The agency expects the southbound carriageway to be closed for some time, with current estimates advising a full closure until at least 2.30pm.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternate routes if possible.
Update – 12:45pm
Police are now allowing traffic to pass the scene in lanes 3 and 4, but they will be need to be stopped again later for recovery of the lorry.
There are severe delays of at least 1 hour for traffic approaching the scene.
Due to the congestion the southbound entry slip road at junction 17 is also closed.
Diversion
Follow route marked with a hollow circle symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M6 at J17
- At the end of the slip road turn right on to the A534
- Follow the A534 towards Crewe
- At the Crewe Green Roundabout take the second exit on to the A5020 University Way
- Follow the A5020 on to David Whitby Way
- At the Weston Gate Roundabout with the A500 take the first exit
- Follow the A500 Shavington Bypass eastbound on to Alsager Road and continue to the M6 J16
- At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M6 southbound